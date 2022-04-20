Priyanka Gandhi Won't Campaign In Poll-Bound UP Any More: Top Cong Leader

Lucknow: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday said that party's star campaigner Priyanka Gandhi Vadra "will not be campaigning" any more in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

Azad told NDTV that Priyanka won't be attending election rallies in the state as she does not have time for campaigning.

Priyanka had attended only one poll rally in Raebareli, the traditional stronghold of the Congress, earlier this month. Priyanka was expected to play a prominent role in UP elections after her name had appeared in the list of 40 star campaigners. Even the senior party leaders had suggested that she will campaign for the party in state elections.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Raj Babbar had in November last year said if she gives enough time then Priyanka could campaign in all the 403 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. However, a month ahead of the assembly elections, reports suggested that Priyanka would campaign only in Raebareli and Amethi – the constituencies where she has always campaigned for the Congress. Although, she could manage to campaign only in one of the two constituencies.

Meanwhile, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has also remained absent from the campaigns due to poor health. The Congress is contesting the elections in the state in alliance with the Samajwadi Party.