Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Extends Birthday Greetings To BSP Chief Mayawati

Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday extended birthday greetings to Bahujan Samaj Party chief and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati and prayed for her long life. "Hearty birthday wishes to National President of Bahujan Samaj Party and former Chief Minister of UP, @Mayawati ji. May God keep you healthy and give you long life," tweeted the Congress leader in Hindi. —ANI