Priyanka Gandhi To Work 13 Hours A Day On Her 4-Day Visit To UP

Lucknow: Ms Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the newly-appointed AICC general secretary of Uttar Pradesh East, who is expected to get a grand welcome in the city of Nawabs on Monday on her maiden arrival to Uttar Pradesh after joining active politics, will be on work immediately after reaching the city.

After holding a 12 kilometres long road show in the city, accompanied by her brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi and AICC general Secretary (UP West) Jyotiraditya Scindia, Priyanka is likely to address a joint press conference immediately after reaching Nehru Bhawan, the state Congress headquarters, which had been decked UP for the occasion. Congress leaders say that the joint press conference would be addressed by party president Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka and Scindia.

During the road show, which will go through the old city area, the congress leaders would be welcomed at more than 20 places while they will pay tributes to the statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr B R Ambedkar, Sardar Ballav Bhai Patel, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

Congress leaders here on the eve of the visit of Priyanka told UNI that she will be working 13 hours a day on her maiden four-day visit. From each LS constituency there would be around 20 senior congress leaders to interact with Priyanka which includes sitting or former MPs or legislators, district and block presidents, officials of frontal organisations and the leaders wanting to contest the polls. Priyanka's meetings will start from 0930hrs till 2330 hrs with only half-an-hour — from 1300 hrs to 1330 hrs, reserved for lunch. She will be meeting the party workers in groups, constituency-wise from 38 constituencies.

Priyanka is expected to give one hour time on average to each LS constituency. She is expected to leave for Delhi on February 15 after marathon meetings with party workers for three consecutive days. On February 12, Priyanka's day will start at 1030 hrs. She will be meeting party workers from Mohanlalganj between 1100 hrs to 1200 hrs and the time slot of 1200 hrs to 1300 hrs is reserved for party workers from Unnao.

After lunch , she will hold back-to-back meetings till 2330 hrs with party workers from Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Kaushambhi, Phoolpur, Allahabad, Chandauli, Ghazipur, Dhaurara, Fatehpur and Lucknow.

The next day, her day will again begin at 0930hrs. After wrapping up meetings with leaders from Barabanki, Kaiserganj and Bahraich by 1300 and finishing lunch in the next half an hour, Priyanka will again meet party workers from Bansgaon, Deoria, Dumariya Ganj, Kushi Nagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Faizabad, Shrawasti, Gonda and Basti till 2330hrs.

The first half of Februray 14 is reserved for her meetings with party workers from Sitapur, Salempur and Ghosi. Post lunch, she will again resume her meetings with workers from Azamgarh, Lalganj, Machchali Shehar, Jaunour, Roberts Ganj, Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Ambedkar Nagar, Ballia and Misrikh.

Meanwhile, elaborate security has been made for the visit of the brother-sister duo of the Gandhi family, who are SPG protected security over.The roads, from where the road show will pass have been decked up with hordings of the Congress leaders with big photos of Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi. The leaders would be welcomed by the city congress at more than 20 places during the road shows, in which representatives from different communities and groups would be invited.

AICC women wing president Sushmita Dev along with here team arrived on Saturday night and will hold a meeting on Sunday to garner massive presence of women in welcoming Ms Priyanka Vadra. UP Congress president Raj Babbar, is also camping in the state capital for the past two days and held a meetings with the Lucknow district committee to review the preparation for the welcome of the leaders and the roadshow. "An advance team of AICC and Priyanka's office have also reached the state capital on Friday night to oversee the arrangements," sources said. The SPG team led by a senior officer also reached Lucknow to coordinate with the state police on the security of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka during their road show. The SPG team has also inspected the Nehru Bhawan, where Priyanka would be holding meetings with the leaders during her four days stay. UNI