Priyanka Gandhi To Play 'Major Role' In UP Assembly Polls: Congress

New Delhi: Priyanka Gandhi will campaign for Congress and play a "major role" in the Uttar Pradesh (UP) assembly election to be held early next year, party leaders said on Friday. "She (Priyanka) is going to play a major role. Let everything be finalised," UP Congress campaign committee chairman Sanjay Singh said. "It has been decided that she will campaign for the party in the state elections. She has accepted our request to campaign. Whenever we will get her schedule, we will use her time accordingly," UP Congress committee chief Raj Babbar said. He added that once the elections schedule will be announced, it will bring more clarity on her plans for campaign in the state. Earlier, Babbar had said Priyanka's presence will give confidence and energy not only to the party men but also to the people across the state. He had also mentioned that if she gives enough time then Priyanka coulad campaign in all the 403 constituencies in UP. In the past, Priyanka Gandhi has not campaigned in elections outside Amethi and Raebareli Lok Sabha constituencies, represented by her brother Rahul Gandhi and mother Sonia Gandhi respectively. A large section of Congress leaders believes that the party will gain immensely if she campaigns across the state.