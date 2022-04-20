Priyanka Gandhi To Hold Peace March In Lucknow On Congress' Foundation Day

Lucknow: Congress will hold a peace march in the state capital on January December 28, the135th foundation day of the party.

Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will lead a peace march from party's state headquarters to Ambedkar statue at Hazratganj on the day along with holding a brief fast (upwas) and administer oath to the leaders for protecting the Constitution.

Party sources told UNI here on Thursday, that preparation for the programme has commenced and the state party unit has received confirmation about the visit of Ms Vadra.

Earlier, she was slated to visit Lucknow today to meet the family members of the victims of the CAA protest and visit Lucknow jail to meet party leader Sadaf Jafar. Sadaf has been jailed for participating in the CAA protest.

Sources said that party leaders and workers from entire state have been invited to join the programme of Ms Vadra in Lucknow on Saturday.

"Priyanka will first hoist the party flag at the state party headquarters after arriving from Delhi in the morning of December 28 and thereafter will administer oath to the party leaders for protecting the Constitution. Later, a brief 'upwas' programme will be held and thereafter the peace march would be taken out," the sources said. Meanwhile, the party will seek permission from the Lucknow district authorities for bringing out a peaceful -- peace march as section 144 of the CrPC is clamped in the state capital. However, there is very less chance that the authorities will give permission to the Congress to bring out a peace march after last week's violence in the state capital over CAA. UNI