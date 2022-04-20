    Menu
    States & UTs

    Priyanka Gandhi To Embark On UP River Ride

    April20/ 2022


    Lucknow: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi is set to embark on a three-day river ride from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency of Varanasi to other eastern Uttar Pradesh districts, a party leader said on Sunday.

    "She will travel on a motor boat at the end of this month and cover districts like Chandauli, Mau and Ballia," the leader told IANS. The three-day programme comes almost a month after she completed a similar one from Prayagraj to Varanasi from March 17 to 20 when she covered a distance of 140 km.

    On Monday, the Gandhi will visit Sikri to seek votes for her party.

    Besides Sikri, the Congress in-charge for eastern Uttar Pradesh will visit Barabanki on April 23, Bundelkhand and Unnao from April 24 to 26 and Sitapur and Dhaurhara on April 27. --IANS

    Categories :States & UTsTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in