Priyanka Gandhi to address Kisan Panchayat in Bijnor on Feb 15

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will address a farmers' rally in Chandpur in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, party sources said on Sunday.

As farmers have been protesting on the Delhi borders since November 26 last year to demand the repeal of the three new central farm laws, the Congress has begun to hold block-level meetings to highlight their plight.

Congress state unit President Ajay Kumar Lallu said: "All party leaders have been tasked with highlighting the farmers' demands. We will stand by the protesting farmers till the farm laws are now withdrawn."h

The Congress leader has earlier addressed farmers in Saharanpur district last Wednesday. "When the Congress comes to power again, we will immediately repeal these farm laws. We will also ensure MSPs for all farmers," she had said while addressing a 'Kisan Panchayat' in Chilkhana.

Priyanka Gandhi had earlier visited the family of young farmer Navreet Singh who died on January 26 during the tractor rally in Delhi.

