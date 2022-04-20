Priyanka Gandhi Raises Meerut SSP's Pak Remark; Officer Defends Himself

Lucknow: A senior police officer in Meerut landed himself in controversy when political leaders raised question over his reported statement asking the protestors of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to go to Pakistan.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, reacting on the statement of the said IPS officer, through a tweet on Saturday said ," Indian Constitution does not allow anyone to use such language and a person on a top post have more responsibility."

She further said that," BJP has communally poisoned the institutions leading to such incidents."

The Congress leader has also posted the video along with her tweet in which the SSP of Meerut to make such statement.

Meanwhile, SSP Meerut Akhilesh Narayan Singh, commenting on his viral video, clarified on Saturday that 'some boys after seeing us raised Pakistan zindabad slogans and started running. I told them if you raise Pakistan zindabad slogans and hate India so much that you pelt stones then go to Pakistan. We are trying to identify them".

ADG Meerut Prashant Kumar, while defending his officer too said," Yes if situation was normal then choice of words could have been better, but that day the situation was extremely volatile, our officers showed a lot of restraint,there was no firing by police."

He further said stones were being pelted, anti-India and pro-neigbouring country slogans being raised there. "Situation was very very tense. PFI pamphlets were being distributed. This was despite all appeals, including by religious leaders," he said. UNI