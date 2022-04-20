Priyanka Gandhi, Mayawati slam Yogi for 'deteriorating' law and order in UP

Lucknow: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and BSP chief Mayawati urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to fix the deteriorating law and order in the state, asserting that it is the responsibility of police and administration to take action in the wake of rising incidents of kidnapping.

In a letter to the chief minister, the Congress general secretary raised the matter of Vikram Tyagi, a businessman from Ghaziabad who has been missing for almost a month. Tyagi's family suspects that he has been kidnapped, Priyanka Gandhi said. Even after repeated requests, no concrete action has been taken by the police or administration, she alleged.

"Two days ago, a delegation of our party met the family. They are very worried and upset. They have written in a letter seeking help and strict directive to the police officers to fully assist them," she said.

The Congress general secretary said in the letter that kidnapping incidents are increasing rapidly in Uttar Pradesh. "Law and order is deteriorating. At this time, it is the responsibility of the police and administration to take action in such matters with promptness and efficiency," Priyanka Gandhi asserted. "Fix the law and order problem in the state. People are disturbed," she said.

The Congress general secretary has been attacking the Uttar Pradesh government over law and order and has slammed the state dispensation over the Vikas Dubey incident as well as the killing of Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi, who was shot in the head by some assailants.

She had attacked the Yogi Adityanath government on Monday over the issue of rising crime, alleging that "jungle raj" was growing in the state, but no action was being taken apart from some transfers.

BSP president Mayawati on Tuesday claimed that a Dalit woman's body was removed from the funeral pyre near Agra as the cremation ground on which the last rites were being performed belonged to upper castes and demanded an inquiry into it.

In a tweet, she said, "In UP near Agra, the body of a Dalit woman was removed from the funeral pyre by people of upper classes having casteist mentality because the cremation ghat belonged to upper castes which is most shameful and most condemnable.' In a related tweet, she said, "In this casteist and most disgusting incident, a high-level inquiry should be done by the UP government and the culprits should be given harshest punishment so that such an incident is not repeated in the state, this is the demand of the BSP."

The BSP supremo also demanded financial assistance for the family of a Dalit doctor, belonging to Madhya Pradesh who died of coronavirus in Delhi.

The Delhi government should shun its casteist mentality and extend all help to his (doctor) family who had taken loan for his education," she said.

-Inputs from PTI