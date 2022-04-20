Priyanka Gandhi expresses concern over urea shortage in Uttar Pradesh, asks Centre to intervene

Lucknow: All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday raised concerns over the alleged shortage and black marketing of urea fertilisers across Uttar Pradesh and asked the Centre to look into the matter.

"Farmers are upset due to shortage of urea in many places of Uttar Pradesh. There are long queues as urea has been exhausted in most cooperative societies. The farmer is troubled by black marketing. The Uttar Pradesh government should immediately intervene and solve the problem of urea shortage," Gandhi tweeted.

Vadra also shared a video on twitter, in which farmers were narrating ordeals faced by them due to shortage of urea fertiliser in the state.

Farmers stated that soon they are going to incur losses due to acute shortage and they are mostly spending days standing in queues in front of the co-operatives. (ANI)