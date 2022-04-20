Priyanka Gandhi Criticises UP Govt Over Law & Order

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has attacked the UP government over deteriorating law and order situation.

"In the last one week 50 murders took place in UP. But in the Chief Minister''s publicity drive UP is ''crime free''. In reality, UP is on top in few crimes. It''s enough. Who is accountable," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet on Sunday.

The attack comes in the wake of a murder case in Jaunpur and recent killing of police personnel by a gangster.

Eight police personnel, including a circle officer, were killed and six others seriously injured when a local criminal Vikas Dubey and his gang sprayed the police party with bullets in Vikru village under the Chaubeypur police circle of Kanpur on Friday.

On Saturday, Priyanka Gandhi had said at a meeting that UP had turned into a ''jungle raj'' and even police personnel were not safe. "The law and order in the state has collapsed because of nexus between criminals, ruling party leaders and officials," she said and added, the morale of criminals were high in the state.

Alleging political protection of criminals, she asked Congress leaders to "expose" the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in front of people through a campaign.

The meeting also discussed strategy for the upcoming panchayat polls in the state and to make the law and order situation a major electoral issue. --IANS