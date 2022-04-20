Priyanka Gandhi's Public Meetings In Uttarakhand Postponed Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

In view of rising COVID-19 cases, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's two public meetings that were to take place in Uttarakhand have been postponed."In view of the increasing spread of the global pandemic, Corona, the proposed public meetings of Priyanka Gandhi in Srinagar (Garhwal) and Almora are postponed," Uttarakhand Congress tweeted from its official account. Ahead of Uttarakhand assembly polls scheduled to take place this year, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was to address two public meetings, likely to take place on January 9, at Srinagar and Almora areas in the state.Meanwhile, amid the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, India continues to witness a spike in its daily infections. The country logged 58,097 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, and the daily positivity rate is at 4.18 per cent, the Union Health Ministry informed on Wednesday. With this, the active caseload in the state mounted to 2,14,004. —ANI