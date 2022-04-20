Priyanka, Freida launch Girl Rising India campaign in LA

Washington: At a star-studded show, Indian actress Freida Pinto and Priyanka Chopra launched a new campaign 'Girl Rising India' campaign which is aimed at changing the lives of girls across the country. Through powerful storytelling and visible advocacy, Girl Rising's India campaign is designed to spark grassroots, community-led change for girls, a media release said on Saturday. "The time has come where instead of questioning why we should educate girls, we should be asking why not. When we know that educating a girl can change the world, why wait? With Girl Rising we will change that," said Freida. "I've been a part of the Girl Rising campaign since inception and am honoured to be able to bring this powerful idea to India. If more girls are educated, all of India stands to gain," said Priyanka. Organised by Vanity Fair and L'Oreal Paris, the kick-off event for Girl Rising's India campaign was a night of star-studded glitz on Sunset Boulevard. The evening, part of the lead-up to the Academy Awards, celebrated and benefited ? a ground-breaking film that will change the lives of girls across India. The film 'Girl Rising India' harnesses the talents of Bollywood's biggest stars in a Hindi version of the original film, due to release across India in 2015. In a first-of-its kind collaboration, Bollywood stars are coming together, joining forces with corporate leaders and government, in a national movement to raise awareness about the importance of educating and valuing girls, the release said. Girl Rising India's Producer, US Advisory Board chair, and Assoc. Professor at the Milken Institute School of Public Health at George Washington University, Dr Amita Vyas is leading engagement across the United States. "Girl Rising touches the spirit and soul of people around the world who are inspired and committed to improving the well-being of girls in India. The India Campaign gives all of us an incredible opportunity to support meaningful high-impact community led initiatives, and provides a powerful platform to harness the intellect, energy, and commitment of all here in the US including the Indian diaspora," Vyas said. "There is a growing understanding across India that educating girls is vital to economic and social progress, and that addressing long-standing discrimination against the rights of girls is a national imperative," said Holly Gordon, co-founder, Girl Rising. PTI