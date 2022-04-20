Priyanka Embarks On Her Ganga Yatra To Woo Voters

Prayagraj: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday embarked upon her three-day Ganga yatra from Prayagraj to Varanasi after worshiping at the Hanuman temple and at Sangam.

Priyanka also met hundreds of enthused Congress and local people at the Sangam ghat and stated that while worshiping at the Bade Hanuman temple situated at Bandha, she sought peace and harmony in the country." I don't seek anything from God," she just clarified to the media.

UP Congress President Raj Babbar also accompanied Priyanka to the Sangam ghat.

Later she boarded a steamer to start her 140 km long 'Ganga-yatra' on a steamer boat, starting today, from Chhatnag in Prayagraj to Assi Ghat in Varanasi. She has decided to undertake the tour on foot, in car and through steamer boats in an attempt to widen the reach of the Congress in the area.

Posters of the Priyanka and Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi have been put up across the 140 kilometrer route through four districts of the state - Prayagraj, Bhadohi, Mirzapur and Varanasi - which she will cover in the next three days.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached Prayagraj late on Sunday night after holding meetings with party leaders in Lucknow. Throughout her trip, she will be interacting with people and try to know the impulse of the state.

Ahead of her three-day poll campaign, Priyanka on Sunday had wrote an open letter addressed to the people of Uttar Pradesh and vowed to change the face of politics in the state. For this, she said, she will be meeting the people and will hear their problems and concerns as "political transformation in the state was not possible without listening to the voices of the people and sharing their pain".

"Hence, I have come to your doorstep for a sachaa samwaad (genuine conversation). I assure you that based on the conversation with you, we will bring transformation in politics. We will move towards solving your problems," she said in the letter.

"River Ganga is a symbol of truth and equality. It is also a symbol of our Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb (culture). It does not differentiate among people. Ganga-ji is the lifeline of Uttar Pradesh and with her support I will reach you," the letter read.

Meanwhile, the Congress has announced the first day's Ganga river campaigning of Priyanka from Prayagraj on Monday. She will board the boat at Manaiya ghat and will immediately go for 'Boat pa Charcha' with students delegation. From Manaiya she will reach Dumduma where the Congress leader will meet the people and the villagers are expected to give her a grand reception.

Later she will reach Sirsa village where she will address a meeting on the Ganga ghat. Thereafter she will move to Lakchhagrih, Manda and will end her first day at Sitamadhi. UNI