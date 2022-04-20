Priyanka debuts at Met Gala in edgy trench coat gown

New York : Actress Priyanka Chopra made a bold statement as she walked the Met Gala red carpet in an evening gown, inspired by Ralph Lauren's iconic trench coat.





Priyanka's debut appearance at the annual fundraising event, attended by Hollywood A-listers, received mixed reactions.





The 34-year-old actress completed the look with metallic danglers and ankle-length leather heels.

Priyanka, who styled her hair in a high bun, kept the make-up minimal except for the deep maroon lip colour.





Considered as Hollywood's latest favourite from India, Priyanka impressed the fashion police with many calling it an "edgy" look.





New York Times fashion director, Vanessa Friedman praised the actress' choice on Twitter, "Actually, this trench coat- gown by @RalphLauren on Priyanka Chopra is a weirdly great combo. #MetGala"

Us Weekly magazine tweeted, "Priyanka Chopra Slays in Trench Coat Dress With Longest Train Ever on 2017 #MetGala Red Carpet."





Access Hollywood called Priyanka's look the "fashion moment" at the annual fundraising event.

While the Western media complimented the "Quantico" actress, social media users in India were not too kind to the National Award-winning actress and came up with funny memes.





Some compared the actress' gown to Rihanna's infamous pizza dress from the 2015 gala while others hailed her as the new face of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.





"#PriyankaChopra displaying her Swachh Bharat skills at #MetGala," a user tweeted.





In wake of the tenth season of Indian Premier League, a user wrote, "#BREAKING: #BCCI Hires Priyanka Chopra To Provide Cover Protection To Stadiums During Rains. #PriyankaChopra #IPL #IPL10 #DDvSRH #IPL2017".





Another tweeter discovered the three-tier usage of Priyanka's dress.





"Raincoat + Shower curtain + bedspread."





Actress Deepika Padukone also made her debut at the gala wearing a pearl-silver shift, backless gown by Tommy Hilfiger, who accompanied her to the event.





She paired up her look with floral-studded danglers.





Appearing in a low-key front-slit dress, the actress wore a matching hair accessory and low bun.

