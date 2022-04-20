Priyanka counters TMC barbs on her property declaration in poll papers

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): Priyanka Tibrewal, the firebrand Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Bhabanipur, on Tuesday, said the TMC is purposely raking up the issue of her hard earned money.

She was referring to the Trinamool Congress leaders’ comments that there is a vast disparity between properties declared by Mamata Banerjee and hers.

Priyanka, who lost her brother on the day of her filing nominations, was flooded with Twitterati commenting on her mental strength that despite the loss she is carrying on with the campaign for the betterment of the people.

Priyanka said, “The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is raising a finger at me stating that I have a property of 3cr but they don’t know I am an educated person and since the age of 18, I am working. On the other hand, the reality of TMC and how they mint money is known to everyone.”

Claiming that if voted to power she will stop the alleged ‘cut money’ practice by the TMC in Bhabanipur.

“Cut money, syndicate raj are common practice for the TMC. If I am made the MLA, I will stop all malpractices from Bhabanipur. Time has come to create history in Bhabanipur as the people of this place are educated and are aware of the TMC chief,” said the BJP lawyer.

In a related development the BJP alleged on Tuesday that Mamata didn’t mention about the criminal cases against her in the nomination papers. The party has filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC).

Sajal Ghosh, the chief election agent of Priyanka for the constituency, wrote to the EC, raising objections to Banerjee’s declaration.

“I beg to object to the nomination/declaration filed by Mamata Banerjee… on the ground that the candidate has failed to disclose particulars of the pending criminal proceedings against her,” he said.

Ghosh’s letter mentions various cases filed at different police stations in Assam against Banerjee. The list includes cases against her in Geeta Nagar PS, Pan Bazaar PS, Jagiroad PS, North Lakhimpur sadar PS and one more.

The Trinamool Congress had tweeted earlier that chief minister Mamata Banerjee will campaign on Wednesday in Bhawanipore and visit the famous Gurudwara on Harish Mukherjee street. But later, the tweet was deleted from the official Twitter handle of the ruling party in Bengal.

Meanwhile, leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari took to Twitter and mentioned about the alleged sand mining scam by the ruling Trinamool Congress.

“Another Big Scam in the womb!!! Who will control this Centralized Sand mining ecosystem? Gambhir thinks of Arora, Arora thinks of Narula, Narula thinks of Mondal and so on….. Om Shanti at Shantiniketan,” read his tweet.