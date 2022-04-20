Priyanka Condemns Vandalisation Of Gandhi's Statue

Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday strongly condemned the vandalisation of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Jalaun.

In a tweet, Ms Varda said that people involved in such heinous crime were 'cowards' who can't touch slightest part of greatness of such great personalities. She also mentioned incident of Meerut when statue of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar was vandalised by miscreants few days back.

"Cowards, that is your only achievement of your life (vandalism of Mahatam Gandhi's statue) that you try to dishonour great personalities of our country in dark. You cannot move a fraction of their greatness by attacking statues," she said. Some miscreants had vandalised Mahatma Gandhi's statue installed in Gandhi Inter College in Orai area of Jalaun district late on Friday night. Superintendent of Police Dr Satish Kumar said that principal of the college has filed a complaint in this regard. A case has been registered against unidentified perpetrators and culprits would be nabbed soon, he said. UNI