Priyanka Commences 3-Day Training Prog Of Party Leaders In Rae Bareli

Rae Bareli: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached here on Tuesday afternoon to attend a three-day training programme of the party.

Ms Vadra reached Lucknow from New Delhi by a service flight at around 1200 hrs and thereafter left for Rae Bareli by road.

Party sources here said that immediately after reaching Bhue Mau guest house, Ms Vadra commenced her meeting with the new office-bearers of the state Congress headed by MLA Ajay Kumar Lalu. The two-days training programme of the Congress leaders would be a closed door affair and the media has been kept aside from any information. Meanwhile, almost all the senior party leaders and the office-bearers were present in the meeting and most of them reached Rae Bareli early this morning.

The main thrust of the training programme will be revival of the party in UP besides preparing the cadre for the 2022 Assembly polls.

Sources say the training programme is aimed at strengthening the Congress UP unit at a time when the party is still recovering from the bitter defeat it tasted in this year's Lok Sabha elections.

The new state party president Ajay Kumar Lallu had assumed the role of state unit's chief early this month and had expressed the resolve of making Congress win in the assembly elections scheduled for 2022. U NI