Priyanka Chopra writes emotional note, thanks mom for 'preserving' the family

New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra, who is back in town for her special project 'The Sky Is Pink', got nostalgic as she penned down a thank you note for her mother Madhu Chopra.

PeeCee, took to her Twitter handle and shared the emotional note, thanking her mother for "preserving" the family. "Emotional night today at my mom's house. Full of memories..reminders of every victory and heartbreak..She's kept everything. It's like a museum of our family's life. Love you MA. Thank you for preserving us. @madhuchopra," read the post.

The 'Quantico' star also posted a throwback picture of her late father Dr. Ashok Chopra on her Instagram story, writing, "My Daddy..My inspiration. I miss you tonight dad."

Ashok Chopra passed away in 2013, after battling cancer. PeeCee has often expressed that she misses her father, and how his death has been a blow for her.

On the work front, the 36-year-old will next be seen in Hollywood movies 'Cowboy Ninja Viking' and 'Isn't it Romantic'; while in Bollywood, she will play a major role in Shonali Bose's directorial debut 'The Sky is Pink'.

The 'Mary Kom' actor recently walked out of Salman Khan starrer `Bharat' amid the news of her engagement with American singer Nick Jonas.