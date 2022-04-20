Priyanka Chopra wins for 'Quantico' at People's Choice Awards

Bollywood actress and former Miss World Priyanka Chopra has won the Favourite Actress in a New TV series award at the People's Choice Awards 2016 here for her leading role in American TV thriller series 'Quantico'. The 33-year-old, who plays the role of an FBI agent named Alex Parish in the show, on Wednesday night was competing against actresses like Emma Roberts, Jamie Lee Curtis, Lea Michele and Marcia Gay Harden in the category. Priyanka donned a glittering gold and silver dress designed by American fashion designer Vera Wang at the awards gala. Her makeup was done by Stephanie Barnes. She posted a photograph of Barnes's makeup station on Twitter just before the show. �