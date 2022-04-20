Priyanka Chopra, Tom Hardy speak up for dogs

Los Angeles: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra has teamed up with Hollywood stars Tom Hardy and Casey Affleck for a new PETA video that encourages viewers to treat their dogs like family by never leaving them chained up outside to suffer in the cold, hungry and alone.





American TV host Bill Maher, actor Edie Falco, rapper D.R.A.M., Latina superstar Kate del Castillo and reality star Courtney Stodden have also lent their voice to the project, which features real-life footage of neglected animals captured by PETA US fieldworkers, read a statement.





The video begins with a shot of a chained dog sitting alone in the snow while Hardy asks: "When you first got me, did you know that you were going to chain me up and leave me outside? Even in the cold and snow?"





Then the footage of an old dog appears.





Priyanka, known in the US for TV show "Quantico" star, said in a statement: "Did you know that as I got old and stiff and achy, and I couldn't get comfortable no matter how hard I tried... you would let me suffer, alone and in pain?"





At the video's end, Hardy asks, "If you did, then why did you get me at all?" A further message says: "Treat dogs like family. Let them live indoors this winter."





The dogs featured in the video were filmed near the animal rights organisation's US headquarters in Norfolk, Virginia.





--IANS