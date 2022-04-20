Priyanka Chopra to go on a vacation to a secret destination!

The actress's performance as Kashibai in Bajirao Mastani has been widely appreciated. She gives all credit to filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. We would love to know as well, where this secret destination is After juggling between her Bollywood assignments and shooting for the American TV showQuantico, Priyanka Chopra can�t wait to head out for a break ahead of the New Year. She�s geared up to take a five-day holiday after three years. Asked about her New Year plans, Priyanka said: �I�m going on a five-day leave after three long years. I have been very busy and now finally I am going out of Mumbai with my friends. I am not telling anyone where I am going� I am just going and I will switch off my mobile phones.� The actress�s performance as Kashibai in Bajirao Mastani has been widely appreciated. She gives all credit to filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. �I knew Kashi was a very special character, and that�s why I wanted to do this film. I was the first person to be cast for this film. The story is about Bajirao and Mastani, but history forgot to mention about Kashi and all credit goes to Sanjay sir to bring her on screen so beautifully. I have never played such a soft character,� added the National Award winner. Bajirao Mastani stars Ranveer Singh as Bajirao and Deepika Padukone as Mastani.