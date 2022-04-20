Priyanka Chopra Records Song For 'Ventilator'

Mumbai: Actress Priyanka Chopra has recorded an emotional track, 'Baba', for her debut production, "Ventialtor". The song is dedicated to her late father Dr Ashok Chopra. The film has been written and directed by Rajesh Mapuskar and presented by Zee Studios. The actress will also feature in the promotional track which was shot in New York recently where she's currently shooting for "Quantico 2". Mapuskar, along with the team of the family entertainer, flew to New York to shoot the video, conceptualised and directed by Maheep Dhillon with an American crew. "From the minute, I heard the song 'Baba', I loved it. It's so powerful and moving. capturing the relationship between a father and his son. When the music directors Rohan and Rohan suggested that I sing a female version of this, I was apprehensive and torn between my love for the song and nervousness of singing it in Marathi," Priyanka said in a statement. "But I'm so glad I did finally sing it because it was a fun, enriching, terrifying, and amazing experience for me and I can't wait to do it all over again! I hope I've been able to do justice to this beautiful song... forgive me if there are any mistakes...I sang it with all my heart." The movie, featuring Ashutosh Gowarikar, Jitendra Joshi, Sukanya Kulkarni-Mone among others is produced by Priyanka's Purple Pebble Pictures. Mapuskar strongly believes that "Baba" will be one of the major highlights of the movie, which is slated to release tomorrow. "When music composers Rohan-Rohan came to me with a very simple, warm composition - 'Baba' - I never thought it would travel across continents to get completed. It's recorded in the ultimate city of the US, New York. Thank you Priyanka for your initiative to make the 'Baba' song sound so wonderful," he said.