Priyanka Chopra reaches 5 million followers on Instagram

Los Angeles: Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra has reached a new milestone on photo-sharing site Instagram with 5 million followers. The 33-year-old actress celebrated the feat on social media and thanked her fans for their "overwhelming love". "Thank you so much for 5 million love on insta! Lots of love right back," Priyanka posted on Twitter. The "Mary Kom" star posted a photo on Instagram, which read, "Our family is growing, and your love is overwhelming 5 million and counting, love always." Priyanka, who was crowned Miss World in 2000, made her Bollywood debut with "The Hero" in 2003. In a career spanning more than 10 years, the actress has starred in films like "Aitraaz", "Fashion", "Kaminey", "7 Khoon Maaf", "Barfi!", "Mary Kom", "Dil Dhadakne Do" and "Bajirao Mastani". She has won several honours including the National Film Award. The actress was catapulted to international fame with her first single "In My City" in 2012. In 2015, she began starring as Alex Parrish on the American TV drama "Quantico, becoming the first Indian and South Asian to headline an American network series. Priyanka is set to present at the upcoming 88th Academy Awards to be held on February 28.