Priyanka Chopra, Rajkumar Rao, Sonam Kapoor, many more add glitz to impressive MAMI Festival

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]: The Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival kickstarted on October 27 at the Jio World Centre, a convention, theatre and concert hall complex in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai.



Several B-town celebs including Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rajkumar Rao, Sunny Leone, Sonam Kapoor, Sail Ali Khan, Vijay Varma and director Karan Johar arrived at the opening night.

Actor Rajkummar Rao arrived with her wife and actor Patralekhaa. Rao wore a brown suit while she wore a yellow and pink dress.

Kareena Kapoor Khan donned a black dress with a plunging neckline. She kept her makeup normal and tied her hair into a bun. She accessorized her look with pink earrings.

Tara Sutaria wore an embroidered co-ord set with a matching long jacket. She chose a glowy makeup look and kept her hair tied in a bun.

Sunny Leone looked gorgeous in a floral jacket and black long skirt. She tied her hair in a ponytail and chose a light makeup look.

Priyanka Chopra wore a white sheer gown. She kept her makeup heavy and tied her hair in a sleek bun. The 'Dostana' actor completed her look with a matching white long coat and minimal jewellery.

Actor Sonam Kapoor looked stunning as she donned a black velvet dress for the event. She kept her makeup heavy and tied her hair in a sleek bun. Sonam completed her look with a pearl necklace and matching pearl earrings.

For the event, Diana Penty wore a blue suit with golden embroidery at the neckline. She kept her wet hair untied and chose a light makeup look.

Power couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha arrived in style together. Ali wore a saffron colour suit while Richa wore a white oversized shirt with a golden embroidered skirt.

Dia Mirza looked as beautiful as always in a golden blouse and brown skirt.

Sanya Malhotra wore a black pantsuit for the occasion. She accessorised her look with statement earrings and kept her hair tied in a bun.

Babil Khan arrived in a stylish way as he donned a semi-fusion printed suit.

Bhuvan Bam looked dapper in all-black outfit.

Vijay Varma made a cool entry in a black suit with a golden lining at the neckline. He also wore black sunglasses to style his outfit.

Riteish Deshmukh wore a wine-coloured pantsuit for the event and tied her long hair in a small ponytail.

Actors Saif Ali Khan entered with sister-in-law and actor Karisma Kapoor as both twinned in white outfits. Saif wore a white kurta with a matching Nehru jacket. Karisma, on the other hand, wore a white saree with black prints.

Palak Tiwari looked stunning in a golden slit gown at the event.

Director Karan Johar arrived in a black velvet kurta.

The Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival returns with an impressive list of some of the top films from around the world with over 250 films spread over 10 days.



It will run from October 27 to November 5.



The curation boasts over 40 World Premieres, 45 Asia Premieres, and 70+ South Asia Premieres, with a record-breaking number of 1000+ submissions for the South Asia programme.



The festival promises to spotlight contemporary films and new cinematic voices from South Asia. The main competition at the festival this year is the South Asia Competition. It aligns with the festival's new vision to become a hub for South Asian and South Asian Diaspora cinema and talent. This competitive section aims to showcase breakthrough contemporary South Asian films.

—ANI