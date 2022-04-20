Priyanka Chopra Quits 'Bharat'; Sparks Engagement Rumours With Nick Jonas

New Delhi: Global sensation Priyanka Chopra is no more a part of Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat'. Director Ali Abbas Zafar confirmed the news on Twitter stating that the actress has opted out from the flick owing to a very "special reason". He wrote, "Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very special, she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her ... Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life". The director seemed to be hinting at Priyanka's marriage with rumoured boyfriend and singer Nick Jonas as he mentioned 'Nick' of time in his tweet. The 'Quantico' star is already shooting for Shonali Bose's upcoming directorial 'The Sky Is Pink' with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.



