Priyanka Chopra no more part of 'Bharat': Ali Abbas Zafar

New Delhi: Director Ali Abbas Zafar took to social media to clarify that Priyanka Chopra, who was making her Bollywood comeback with the Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat', is no longer a part of the film.

The director stated that the actress has opted out owing to a very special reason and the team is happy for her decision.

Ali Abbas Zafar shared, "Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her .... Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life".

'Bharat' went on floors recently wherein Salman Khan and Disha Patani have already begun the shoot schedule.

The first schedule includes shooting for a grand circus sequence, Ali Abbas Zafar shared a sneak peek of the same featuring Salman Khan raising the anticipation of the audience.

Salman Khan will yet again treat the audience on the festive season of Eid next year with the release of 'Bharat'.

The film will feature Salman sporting five different looks spanning 60 years, wherein a crucial part will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.

Salman will be recreating his 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' look which has created immense excitement amongst the audience.

'Bharat's release also brings back Salman Khan and director Ali Abbas Zafar for an Eid release after the 2016 Blockbuster Hit, Sultan.

The hit director-actor duo will be marking a hat-trick with 'Bharat' after their last outing 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

The film is set to have a character-driven story spanning across many periods. Bharat will be shot across locations in Abu Dhabi and Spain, besides Punjab and Delhi in India.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Bharat' is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series releasing Eid 2019.