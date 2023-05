Priyanka Chopra lends voice to Marvel character in gaming app

Los Angeles: Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra has voiced a superhero character in a Marvel online game, titled MARVEL Avengers Academy. Sharing the news with her fans, the 33-year-old actress wrote on Instagram, "From Miss World to Ms. Marvel� what a ride! I've always wanted to be a super hero, so it was amazing to give life to Ms Marvel in MARVEL Avengers Academy. She's a very human superhero." The "Quantico" star also posted an image of her character Ms Marvel. On Twitter, she wrote, "Say hello to Ms Marvel- I'm her voice & she's my alter ego in MARVEL Avengers Academy!"