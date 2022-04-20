Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Hang in there world

Mumbai: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared some words of wisdom along with a gorgeous picture of herself on social media.

Priyanka took to Instagram where she shared a selfie, where the sun ray hits her face and adds glow to her skin.

"There is always a light at the end of the tunnel... Hang in there world," she captioned the image, which has received 1.1 million likes on the photo-sharing website.

Last month, Priyanka and her American pop singer husband Nick Jonas contributed to several charities to lend support to the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Priyanka took to Twitter to announce that the couple has donated to organisations like the PM-CARES Fund, Unicef, Feeding America and Goonj among many others.

She also pledged to donate $100,000 to women doing their bit in health crisis.

--IANS