Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back on the red carpet

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra Jonas has always managed to stir a conversation around her fashion choices. The actress never fails to impress with her bold style choices made headlines at the recently held Billboard Music Awards.

PeeCee's appearance at the event held at the Microsoft theatre in Los Angeles, US, garnered a lot of attention, thanks to her ultra-glamorous look. She wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana dress, inspired by the brands Fall 2007 collection. The sheer gold ensemble featured a thigh-high slit and an accentuated waistline thanks a metallic gold belt by Dior.

Diet Sabya has called her out for wearing a brand which (Dolce & Gabbana) was boycotted in 2018 by many for being "racist" and many ditched the brand altogether as part of the 'cancel culture'. Be that as it may it doesn't take away from her turning heads on one of the rare red carpet outings that fashion addicts have had the pleasure to see this season.

Priyanka teamed the nude gown with a classic jewels by Bulgari wearing a Serpenti bracelet, diamond drop earrings, and rings. Strappy metallic sandals, soft smokey eyes and silky hair extensions completed the transformation.

Also spotted at the event was Indian-American TV personality and author Padma Lakshmi, who wore a Christian Siriano pantsuit covered in crystals. Lakshmi chose to go shirtless beneath her plunging blazer. She accessorised the look with a layered, dainty silver necklaces by Jacquie Aiche and added a sparkly silver clutch.

Priyanka was also on the cover of Australian fashion glossy 'Vogue'. Feeling comfortable in her skin, Priyanka looked incredible in a black gown which showed off what she has referred to as her "now body".

—IANS