Priyanka Chopra joins drama pilot 'Quantico'

Los Angeles: Indian actress and former Miss World Priyanka Chopra will feature in ABC drama pilot �Quantico� as a FBI trainee, reports deadline.com. The 32-year-old, who signed a one-year TV deal with the US-based studio in December 2014, will play Alex Weaver, a brilliant but haunted Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) trainee whose past boils to the surface soon after her arrival at Quantico. The pilot revolves around a group of young FBI recruits, all with specific reasons for joining, who battle their way through training at the Quantico base in Virginia. One will launch a devastating terrorist attack on the US. The drama is produced by Mark Gordon, Josh Safran and Nick Pepper. IANS