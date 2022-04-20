Priyanka Chopra in talks for 'Cowboy Ninja Viking'

Los Angeles: Priyanka Chopra is close to locking a deal with Universal Pictures for the female lead part in Chris Pratt-starrer "Cowboy Ninja Viking".

The film is a feature adaptation of the Image Comics graphic novel of the same name from AJ Lieberman and illustrator Riley Rossmo, reported Deadline.

The story revolves around a counter-intelligence unit formed by psychotherapist Dr Sebastian Ghislain, who transforms agents known as Triplets, a reference to multiple personalities.

Pratt will portray a formidable agent with the fighting skills and personalities of a cowboy, a ninja, and a viking.

The film will be directed by Michelle MacLaren, who is best known for helming episodes of major TV series such as "Game of Thrones", "Westworld", "The Leftovers" and "The Breaking Bad".

The script has been penned by Dan Mazeau, Ryan Engle, Craig Mazin, Paul Wernick and David Reese.

In Hollywood, Chopra is best known for her role in ABC's "Quantico" and "Baywatch". She most recently starred in the Sundance feature "A Kid Like Jake".

The actor also has romantic comedy "Isn't It Romantic", co-starring Rebel Wilson, Adam DeVine and Liam Hemsworth.