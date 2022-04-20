Priyanka Chopra in �Jai Gangaajal� inspires Goan women cops

Mumbai:�Actor Priyanka Chopra may have made it big internationally as an FBI sleuth in television serial �Quantico�, but for Goa policewomen, it is her role as spunky cop Abha Mathur in �Jai Gangaajal� that has captured their imagination. Speaking to reporters after attending a free screening of Prakash Jha�s latest film �Jai Gangaajal�, where Chopra plays a feisty cop, a Superintendent of Police in the badlands of North India, policewomen in Goa were both enamoured and inspired by the sense of leadership displayed by the fictional SP Mathur. �Women are empowered from within. Whether the system supports or not, at the end women will decide the course of our lives,� Superintendent of Police (Anti-Terror Squad) Priyanka Kashyap said, after the film screening organised in a cinema hall in the state capital. (Read:�Jai Gangaajal Review, What Audience Has To Say About Priyanka Chopra And Her Film) �Women in leadership roles bring in healthy changes to the system and bring the much required change that the �system� needs.� The special screening for women police personnel was organiSed by the Panaji Riviera chapter of the Rotary club. (Also read:�Jai Gangaajal audience review: Priyanka Chopra stuns fans with her performance) Police Sub Inspector Reema Naik, who also attended the �Jai Gangaajal� screening said that the film was an inspiration for a police-woman like her. �We have to stick to the truth and stand ground. The worst that will happen is that you will be transferred, but that is better than going against your conscience,� she told reporters.