Priyanka Chopra in Golden Globes fashion fix

Los Angeles: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, who made stunning fashionable debut at the red carpet of Oscars and Emmys last year, is having trouble in picking out an outfit for the forthcoming Golden Globe Awards ceremony here. Priyanka, who is earning applause for her work internationally, courtesy her American show "Quantico" and will be making her Hollywood debut with "Baywatch" this year, will be one of the presenters at the 74th edition of the gala.

She tweeted on Friday: "Sometimes, too many options aren't a good thing… Golden Globes Girl Problems … suggestions?" Golden Globe Awards recognise excellence in film and television, both domestic and foreign. The 74th edition of the awards gala, to be hosted by Jimmy Fallon, will be held on Sunday.

Priyanka has joined a long list of presenters which includes names like Leonardo DiCaprio, Drew Barrymore, Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Laura Dern, Goldie Hawn, Nicole Kidman, Diego Luna, Sienna Miller and Mandy Moore.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra's upcoming home production film Sarvann will feature Guru Gobind Singh's shabad sung by her late father Dr Ashok Chopra. The 34-year-old star shared the news on Twitter, saying the rendition is special as "it really feels like my father is next to me when I hear it."





"My father Dr Ashok Chopra's rendition of the famous shabad by Guru Gobind Singhji #Sarvann," she wrote. The Quantico actress said her father had recorded the track a long back but they were not able to release it that time because his health deteriorated.-





IANS