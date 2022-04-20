Priyanka Chopra in awe of Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra is smitten by Sanjay Leela Bhansali�s eye for perfection and beauty. The ace filmmaker, who has crafted some of the finest visuals on screen with his impeccable sense of the mise- en scene, has stumped PeeCee. The former Miss World, who featured in a special number titled �Ram Chahe Leela Chahe� from SLB�s �Goliyon Ki Raasleela- Ram Leela�, is mighty impressed with the filmmaker�s creativity. She took to Instagram to tweet a picture from her upcoming film �Bajirao Mastani�, in which she plays Maratha Peshwa Bajirao�s wife Kashibai.