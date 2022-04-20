Priyanka Chopra flaunts off-shoulder gown at SAG Awards

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, who stars in American TV series "Quantico", set the eyes rolling at the 22nd Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards here while flaunting her curves in a pink lace mesh gown. The annual award show took place at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall here on Saturday where Priyanka, 33, was a presenter. Priyanka, who rose to international fame after starring in American TV series "Quantico", in which she plays the lead role of FBI agent Alex Parrish, shared her before-the-show look on Instagram on Saturday. Earlier this month, Priyanka also became the first South Asian actress to win a People's Choice Awards. Designed by Monique Lhuillier, the strapless dress was covered with pink and white lace designs. The National Award winning actress completed her look with her hair in an amazing updo along with long teardrop earrings, and a simple bracelet. During the award show, Priyanka was joined by "Game of Thrones" and "Narcos" fame actor Pedro Pascal. The duo presented the trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series to actor Kevin Spacey for his role in TV series "House of Cards". While her last Bollywood film "Bajirao Mastani" did exceptionally well at the box office, hopes are high from Priyanka from her next project "Jai Gangaajal", which is slated to release on March 4. �