Priyanka Chopra could be this year's darling, with Kangana Ranaut and Alia Bhatt looking to spoil her party.

As 2014 morphs into 2015, Bollywood gears up for award season, which has a crop of outstanding performances jostling for attention. These are the favourites in the trophy race. Deepika Padukone cleaned up the Best Actress awards last season, her own competition with multiple nominations for Chennai Express, Ram-Leela and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. This time, however, its likely going to Mary Kom star Priyanka Chopra's turn to shrine with Queen's Kangana Ranaut and Highway/2 States actress Alia Bhatt looking to spoil the party. Kangana Ranaut, whose performance in Queen was hailed with delight by critics, might not be put out if she doesn't win. The outspoken actress has been publicly less than welcoming towards awards, saying at a press conference: "Main awards sey isliye mana kar rahi hoon kyonki itne sare awards hote hain. 15-16 awards. Aur har award mein agar aap ko paanch se chey ghante baithna pade, aur usme bhi hair aur makeup karwane ka time add karo, toh yeh pura hisab bahut mehenga padta hai. Agar ek award hota toh it's ok, but there are so many of them." "Aisa nahin hai ki mujhe lagta hai ki yeh awards genuine nahin hain. Bahut genuine hain. Mujhe jabhi bhi award mila hai, chahe woh Gangster ke liye ho ya Fashion ke liye, mujhe yeh lagta hai ki award genuine hai par har ek ko khush karne ke liye koi na koi award milta hai. Kisi ko smile ke liye, kisi ko hair ke liye.Then I feel why are you even sitting here. At each stage, there are priorities which you have and awards are not my priority," she added.