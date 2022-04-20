Priyanka Chopra Collaborates With Superwoman For Video

Mumbai: Bollywood ctress Priyanka Chopra has collaborated with popular Indo-Canadian online personality Lilly Singh, also known by her YouTube username IISuperwomanII, for a video called "How To Be A Good Wing Woman".





Singh shared the video on Twitter and YouTube on Saturday. It is picturised on Priyanka and Lilly, who can be seen at a bar.





"How To Be A Good Wing Woman ft. Priyanka Chopra...This holiday season, get your BFF a new bae! 12 Collabs Of X'mas," Lilly captioned the image.





This is the first time that the "Bajirao Mastani" actress has collaborated with the 28-year-old Youtube sensation.





Priyanka on Sunday morning tweeted that working on the video was fun.





"This was so much fun Superwoman...Merry Christmas everyone," she tweeted.





--IANS