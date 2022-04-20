Priyanka Chopra calls 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Dilwale' clash 'unfortunate'

Los Angeles: Actress Priyanka Chopra has expressed her displeasure over the Christmas clash between her period drama 'Bajirao Mastani' and Shah Rukh Khann-starrer 'Dilwale', calling it unfortunate. The Sanjay Leela-Bhansali directed love story of Maratha Peshwa Baji Rao I (Ranveer Singh) and his second wife Mastani (Deepika Padukone), where Priyanka plays the first wife will face competition from Rohit Shetty's family entertainer on December 18. "Not in my hands, unfortunately," replied Priyanka, 33, to a fan, who asked her to change the release date of the film to avoid clash with "Dilwale". "Dilwale" reunites the hit on screen couple Shah Rukh and Kajol after their 2010 outing "My Name Is Khan". It also stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon and is already touted as one of 2015's biggest releases. PTI