Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate their second first date anniversary

New Delhi: Celebrity couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas marked their second first date anniversary on Monday.

Both took to Instagram to share pictures from the date night.

"2 years ago today we took our very first picture together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness," the 'Baywatch' actor wrote.

"I love you @nickjonas Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here's to many more date nights," her caption further read.

The 'Sucker' singer wrote, "this beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today."

"It has been the best two years of my life, and to think I am lucky enough to get to spend the rest of my life with her is such an incredible blessing. I love you babe. Happy two years," Nick's caption further read.

Priyanka and Nick got married in two elaborate ceremonies-- as per Christian tradition on December 1, 2018 in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace and as per Hindu rituals on December 2 at the same venue.

Continuing the celebration, the duo then hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Post that Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra threw a party for their close friends and family.

They also hosted a wedding reception bash in Mumbai which was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. (ANI)