Priyanka Chopra's first Marathi production goes on floors

Mumbai: Actress Priyanka Chopra's first Marathi film as a producer has gone on the floors. The actress has stepped into the space with her Purple Pebble Pictures production house and took to Twitter to inform that he is now geared up for a Marathi film. The 33-year-old actress took to her online photo-sharing account on Instagram and announced the news along with an image wherein the script and the clapboard of the film are kept in front of a photo frame of Lord Ganesha. Priyanka, who will have a guest appearance in the flick, captioned the image as: Congratulations @purplepebblepictures for starting # Ventilator.. Our 1st Marathi film! Good luck to #rajeshmapuskar and the team! Ganpati Bappa Morya. Titled Ventilator, the film will have several veteran Marathi film and theatre actors, directed by Rajesh Mapuskar who also directed Ferrari Ki Sawaari.