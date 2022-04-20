Priyanka Chopra's BFF Meghan Markle makes first solo appearance post royal wedding

Washington D.C.: The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, stepped out solo for the first time after getting married to Prince Harry, for the inauguration of the new Oceania art exhibit at the Royal Academy of Arts in London.

For Tuesday's milestone event, Meghan paired her black Givenchy dress with Aquazzura heels and a Givenchy clutch, E!Online reported.

Last week, Meghan hosted her first event at Kensington Palace with Harry and her mom Doria Ragland by her side. The event honored the launch of her cookbook 'Together'. During the event, Meghan also delivered a speech in front of attendees about the cookbook and what it means to her.

Next month, Meghan and Harry will go on a royal tour to Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, and Fiji.

Interestingly, Meghan's BFF Priyanka Chopra too has plans to visit Fiji anytime soon, probably for her marriage.



