Priyanka Chopra's 'Madamji' can wait?

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra recently completed 12 long years in the Hindi film industry. The international icon, who is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's (SLB) magnum opus 'Bajirao Mastani' has put her Madhur Bhandarkar project on hold for now, reportedly. According to a leading daily, PeeCee's much-talked about venture 'Madamji' has been shelved due to lack of dates with the actress. It has been reported that because Priyanka is currently busy shooting for SLB's film and her international television debut�that leaves her with little time. Reports suggest that Piggy Chops has also signed a Reema Kagti film. Well, with so much already in her kitty, the girl needs some time before she starts shooting 'Madamji'. However, no official statement has been made either by the actress or by the makers as yet.