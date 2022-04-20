Priyanka Blames UP Govt For Suicide Of Divyang BLO In Banda

Lucknow: Congress general secretary ( Uttar Pradesh east) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has blamed UP government for the suicide of a divyang Booth Level Officer (BLO) in Banda.

In a tweet on Saturday, Priyanka said that the BJP government in the state has made the situation such that a divyang had to commit suicide.

In her message, she said ," the incident of Banda is very sad. BJP has brought the employees in such a condition that they are forced to commit suicide. BJP has ditched the contractual workers who are now facing acute financial crisis and UP people will not forgive the BJP for this." A Divyang BLO Rajesh Kumar (29)of Palhari in Beburu area of Banda committed suicide due to heavy work load on Friday. It has been reported that the victim, a contractual employee had not been paid wages for the past four months and he was forced to work for more than 10 hours daily. The victim was an contractual clerk in the education department but was deputed as a BLO. UNI