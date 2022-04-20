Priyanka Attacks Yogi Over Debt Waiver Of Farmers

Lucknow: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked the Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh regarding the debt waiver of farmers.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the Congress leader said since the past three years, the UP government is engaging in false pretense of debt waiver of farmers.

Talking about the suicide of a farmer who was in debt in Sahranpur, Ms Vadra said farmers were being bothered for small debts everywhere in the state as far as debt recovery is concerned.

She said Ved Pal, a farmer from Saharanpur had Rs 1.4 lakh debt on him. The banks bothered him so much for the debt that he committed suicide in front of the bank.

What answer do they have for this family, she questioned in her tweet. UNI