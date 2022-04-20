Priyanka Arranges To Airlift Ailing Girl To New Delhi

Prayagraj: Congress general secretary (Uttar Pradesh east) on Thursday arranged a private aircraft to airlift a girl suffering from tumor problem here to New Delhi.

The girl was being treatment at Kamla Nehru hospital here but her condition was deteriorating. When Priyanka was informed about the condition of the girl, a native of Rae Bareli, her mother Sonia Gandhi's constituency, she immediately used her influence to provide an aircraft to shift the girl to AIIMS, New Delhi. Two senior Congress leader Hardik Patel and former cricketer Mohammad Azaharuddin, for whom the aircraft was arranged for campaigning, also accompanied the girl to New Delhi from Prayagraj.

However, another leader Rajiv Shukla, who was also slated to return to New Delhi on the same aircraft could not board as it was a six-seater aircraft. Later Shukla left by a train on Thursday night to Delhi. The girl Anshu was also accompanied by her parents on the aircraft. UNI