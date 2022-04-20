Priyanka Administers 'Save Constitution' Oath To Party Workers

Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at the BJP government at the Centre saying the country is in danger and government was suppressing the voices of the people and youths.

Describing the central government and its leaders as 'cowards', she said, "There are two trademarks of a coward-- One, they use force against opponent and then pull back the decision."

"The present government today is coward.They first assault protestors and then pull back in NRC," she said while addressing the party workers here at the state party headquarters on the occasion of the 135th foundation day on Saturday. Ms Vadra said in every part of country students and youths are raising voice against laws that are against the country.

"But government wants to curb their voice by force,"she said while reiterating that Congress has accepted this challenge of struggle to lead the peoples' voice .

Calling Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) and NRC 'anti-Constitutional', she said people of the country do nothing when such law which is dividing the country.

'The present government is curbing the peaceful protest of the citizens and students through violence and force just to show their might," she said without naming the BJP, adding that since these people were not involved in freedom movement, they don't know the meaning of Constitution and freedom.

Talking about the killing of the innocent during CAA protest in UP, Mr Vadra said in Bijnor, a 21-year-old youth was murdered while he was going to buy milk. He was not a protestor. Like him, several others were killed or jailed because they were raising voice against wrong decision of the government.

She further said, "If we do not raise voice today..We will be seen as coward."

Earlier Ms Vadra administered oath to the party leaders to save and protect to the Constitution and country and fight against the challenges.

She also raised the issue of women atrocities in UP by claiming that this state government was not at all concerned about the women safety and pride. "No government official went to meet the family of the Unnao gang-rape victim, " she said.

UP Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu said that today is a historic day. "Congress was formed to fight against the Britishers 135 year back. But now the situation has again turned similar when the party will have to fight against the communal BJP and the corrupt government, " he said.

Mr Lallu said the Yogi government in UP was targeting the poor and has unleashed a reign of terror in the state against the weaker sections.

"Congress will fight against the government at all ends do that people get respite," he said .

Senior leaders of the party from UP, Salman Khursheed, Pramod Tiwari ,Jitin Prasada, P L Punia along with thousand of workers from all over the state participated in the Foundation day programme.

Later, Ms Vadra held meeting with group of leaders who were given several responsibilities. In the evening, she will chair the meeting of the Pradesh Congress Committee, before returning to the National Capital. UNI