Priyanka Addresses Dalit Panchayat In UP

Lucknow: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Friday, expressed concern over the increasing atrocities on Dalits in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a Dalit panchayat at the party's state headquarters, through virtual medium, she said that the Yogi Adityanath government was putting Dalits in the dock, instead of addressing their problems, and lauded the efforts being made by the UP Congress in reaching out to the victims.

Referring to incidents in Hathras, Kanpur, Lalitpur, Azamgarh and other districts, she said that even the Chairman of the Congress SC/ST cell was falsely implicated in a criminal case and arrested.

"I have spoken to inmates of Ambedkar hostels and they are apprehensive that the government may close down their hostels. You all should stay united and the Congress will always support you," she said. —IANS