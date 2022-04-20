Priyanka A Habitual Liar: UP Minister

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has accused Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of unleashing a misinformation campaign against it over the panchayat polls.

Government spokesperson and Cabinet Minister Siddharth Nath Singh said that Vadra was a 'habitual liar responsible for spreading lies and creating a scare".

Referring to her statement where she had said that over 700 teachers had died of Covid during poll duty, the minister said, "UP government maintained all the protocols relating to Covid-19 which were issued by the state poll panel, but the Congress leader has been spreading false information. She is a habitual liar and a habitual scare monger."

The minister said that the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic had affected the entire country but the Congress had nothing to offer. Instead, the party was throwing baseless allegations at the government.

He accused Congress of trying to regain lost ground by indulging in petty politics. "When it was in power, it did nothing for the people and even now the Congress is not standing with the government in the fight against the pandemic," Singh said. —IANS