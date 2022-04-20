Priyanka's Entry Won't Make Any Difference, It's A Drama: SAD

Lucknow: A day after Congress president Rahul Gandhi appointed his sister Priyanka Gandhi as the AICC General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal poked fun at her political entry and called it a 'drama,' which he feels will not make any difference.

"They have used this as a strategy every time. First, they made Rahul Gandhi (as Congress president) and he brought 40 seats in Parliament. Now when they have brought in Priyanka Gandhi, I think she will bring 20 seats. This is all drama and their media strategy. It won't make any difference at ground level. I think they are training her so that when Rahul Gandhi will fail they can bring in Priyanka Gandhi," Badal said here on Thursday.

Priyanka is expected to take charge of her responsibility with effect from the first week of February.

During earlier elections, Priyanka had kept herself limited to campaigning for Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in Amethi and Raebareli parliamentary constituencies.

Apart from Priyanka, Congress has also appointed KC Venugopal as AICC General Secretary (Organisation), Jyotiraditya Scindia as AICC General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh West and Ghulam Nabi Azad as AICC General Secretary for Haryana.